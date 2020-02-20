|
|
Dorothy H. Nedvidek, 93, passed away on Tuesday, February 18th. Survivors include her husband of 75 years, William Nedvidek and four children, Sandra (Richard) Strom, Karen (John) Young, William Nedvidek and Deborah (Ron) Remeyer. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Cheryl (Kenneth) Glindmyer, Sharon (Richard) Caruso, Richard (Krista) Strom, Brian Young, Trevor Remeyer and eight great-grandchildren, Christina (Joseph) Baughn, Richard (Melissa) Caruso, Kenneth (Lauren) Glindmyer, Jeffrey Caruso, Ashley Caruso, Kaylee, Jonathan and Jason Young and four great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy's wishes were to have a private service surrounded by her family and any donations made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org). Arrangements are entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady and for those who wish online condolences maybe made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020