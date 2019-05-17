The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Faboskay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. Faboskay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy J. Faboskay Obituary
Dorothy J. Faboskay, 97, formerly of Rotterdam, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at The Grand of Guilderland. Dorothy was born in Schenectady, the daughter of Martin and Anna Faboskay. She was a graduate of Draper High School. She had worked at the ALCO Co for 21 years, took care of her mother, and later worked for the New York State Department of Tax and Finance, before retiring. She enjoyed singing and working in her garden. She was loved by all who met her. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews and her sister-in-law, Sophie Faboskay. Dorothy was predeceased by her six siblings, Martin, James, Robert, Herbert and Donald Faboskay and Eleanor Blesser. Funeral service, Monday morning, 8:30 a.m. from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 9 a.m. at St. Luke's Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment Schenectady Memorial Park, Rotterdam.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Download Now