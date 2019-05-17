Dorothy J. Faboskay, 97, formerly of Rotterdam, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at The Grand of Guilderland. Dorothy was born in Schenectady, the daughter of Martin and Anna Faboskay. She was a graduate of Draper High School. She had worked at the ALCO Co for 21 years, took care of her mother, and later worked for the New York State Department of Tax and Finance, before retiring. She enjoyed singing and working in her garden. She was loved by all who met her. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews and her sister-in-law, Sophie Faboskay. Dorothy was predeceased by her six siblings, Martin, James, Robert, Herbert and Donald Faboskay and Eleanor Blesser. Funeral service, Monday morning, 8:30 a.m. from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 9 a.m. at St. Luke's Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment Schenectady Memorial Park, Rotterdam. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 17, 2019