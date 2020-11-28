Dorothy Jacobsen (nee Keefe), 94, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady, NY. Dorothy was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Edward and Loretta (Miller) Keefe. She resided in Clifton Park, NY for the last 54 years and was a founding member and communicant of the church of St. Edward the Confessor. Dorothy was a graduate of Fordham University, class of 1951. She attended night school post World War II, the only woman in her class. She was devoted to Fordham University and supported it throughout her life. Graduating with a marketing degree, she worked steadily, eventually becoming self-employed as an accountant for numerous companies in the Capital District. She continued to work into her 90s. Dorothy married William Jacobsen on January 8, 1955 at Holy Innocents Church in Brooklyn, NY. Dorothy and Bill built lifelong relationships within their community, especially through their devotion to St. Edward's. Dorothy served as a cathecist as well as sacristan at St. Edward's for many years. She was Past-President of the Siena College Women's Club and donated time, treasure, and skill to many other charitable organizations. Predeceased by Bill in her 50s, Dorothy continued to be deeply committed to her family, community and church. First and foremost she was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and many friends. She was affectionately known as "GDot" to her grandchildren and many of their friends. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, William; her parents; her brother, Edward Keefe; and one infant son, William Jr. She is survived by her children: Ellen (Mark Kornfein), Fred (Nancy), Mary (Peter Rienzi, MD), and Peggy (Dave Gasper); as well as her beloved grandchildren: Billy Jacobsen, MD (Sara Jacobsen, MD), Katie (Kyle Richter), Beth (Bradley Toone), Emily Kornfein, Claire Rienzi; and her great-grandchildren: Luke and Will Richter, Tyler Jacobsen. We are grateful for our mother's long life and the many joyful memories we were privileged to share. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of her caregivers. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Patrick Butler at 12:00pm at St. Edward the Confessor Church. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, NY. A donation may be made in her memory to St. Edward the Confessor – Building Fund. 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, New York 12065.