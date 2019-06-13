Dorothy Jean Gatzendorfer, 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born in West Glenville, NY on May 31, 1936, she was the daughter of Howard and Marjorie Plummer. Jean was a bus driver for Burnt Hills Ballston Lake Schools and also worked in the cafeteria. She enjoyed fishing and was an avid Yankee fan. In the summer, she went to all the local fairs. She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Marjorie, and her husband, Joseph Gatzendorfer, Sr. Jean is survived by her children, Shirley Matthews (Charles), Lee Hudson (Kathy), Kathy Ebert (James), Cindy Burke (David), and James Hudson (Ellen); stepchildren, Theresa Nicosia (Lou), Joseph Gatzendorfer, Jr. (Sue), Paul Gatzendorfer (Melissa), Cathy Wilson (Keith) and William Gatzendorfer; brother, Kenneth Plummer; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in Sweetman Cemetery, Charlton. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, June 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Jean may be made to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary