On May 29, 2020 Dorothy Lee (Monte) D'Alessandro reunited with the love of her life, her beloved husband of 60 years, Joseph Anthony. Born November 15, 1931, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Leonard and Georgette Monte of Schenectady, New York. Dorothy is survived and will always be treasured by her children, Joseph (RoseMary); Julianne (Jerry); Christian (Karen); Jeffrey (Jean); Sally; George (Johanne); brothers Leonard and Anthony (Maggie); family in law, Patricia and Anthony. She was grandmother to Jenelle, Jessica (Jonathan), Jeffrey (Philomena), Joseph Anthony (Ashley), Justin (Meghan), Jordan (Jes), Christina (Seth), Jennifer (Matthew), Joseph Michael (Katie), Alicia (Michael), Annabelle, Emelina and great-grandmother to Justice, Jackson, Gia, Skyla, Dominic, Vincent, Seth, Madilyn, Nico, and Giuliana. Gifted to our family on the same day of Dorothy's passing, great-grandchild, Adriana. Dorothy and Joe were married April 29, 1951. Dorothy and Joe's highest priority was the love of family and friends. They created memories which will be treasured forever by all. Sundays on Harold Street made for an evening of pasta, sauce and bread shared with immediate and extended family. There was always room for one more. There was always time for one more story. The laughter was endless. When she wasn't serving meals at home Dorothy was known to provide the best service and sass at Mt. Pleasant Diner and Dick's Deli. Dorothy had many loves including the Giants (offering a frequent Maloik [or evil eye] during a losing game), blackjack, bowling, amaretto sours and a good joke. She kept beautiful and fragrant gardens with lilacs, Rose of Sharon, irises and African violets. Special thanks to the staff of Glendale Nursing Home, Scotia, for their compassionate care and kindness over the past four years. In memory of Dorothy, contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Schenectady, 1411 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12308 or the Alzheimer's Association, Northeastern New York Chapter, Pine West Plaza, Bldg. 4, Suite 405, Washington Avenue Ext., Albany, New York 12205. Condolences may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 4, 2020.