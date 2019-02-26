Dorothy M. Czyzewski, 92, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan on March 20, 1926, an identical twin, she was the daughter of Grace and Victor Dudley. Before retirement Dorothy was the Account Manager at Montgomery Ward and the Assistant Manager at Denby's. She enjoyed traveling extensively with her husband and the family gatherings at her home on Sacandaga Lake. She was predeceased by husbands, Edmund Shufelt and Adolph Czyzewski; brothers, Robert and Francis Dudley and her identical twin, Dorothea Keleher. She is survived by her loving children, Carol Ann (John) Bowers, Edmund Shufelt, Kathleen Ziobrowski (Jeffrey); and her sister, Barbara Dudley, RSM. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Shawn Bowers, Summer Braun, Caitlin Molesky, Tyler Shufelt, and Kyle Ziobrowski. Dorothy was able to enjoy the lives of her grandchildren but two great-grandchildren, Troy Braun and Piper Molesky made her smile. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and many other loving relatives and friends. She was very proud of her family and the fact that she had an identical twin and sister who was a nun. Calling hours will be held at St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3510 Carman Rd., Schenectady, NY 12303 on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place immediately following at 12 p.m. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Sr. Jane Somerville, RSM, Our Lady of Mercy Life Center, and Dr. John Nolan for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes any memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Mercy Life Center, 2 Mercycare Ln., Guilderland, NY 12084. To leave a special message or memory for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary