Dorothy M. Panasuk, 86, of Route 29, Galway, passed away Saturday February 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Broadalbin on March 9, 1933 a daughter of Roy and Marjorie Morehouse Capron and was educated locally. Dot was raised by her mother and stepfather, George Thomas. Her mother later remarried Guido Simboli, who also was Dot's stepfather. Mrs. Panasuk, along with her late husband, established Vasel's in Galway in August 1956, and owned and operated the service station and convenient store. Dorothy carried on after his death. Dorothy was known for her dedication for her community. Throughout her life she was active in the PTSA and served as vice president and was a girl scout leader for several years. Dorothy was one of the founders bringing Meals on Wheels to the Galway community. She was a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals in Galway and served as secretary and treasurer of Foster Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Panasuk was an honorary member of both the Galway and Providence Fire and Ambulance Corps and was a dispatcher for the Providence Ambulance for many years. Dot was a member of Galway United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school for many years. She was married to Vasel Panasuk on November 25, 1949. He died on May 14, 1989. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two daughters, Claire and Ethel. Survivors include four daughters, Julia (Roger) Thornton-Russell, Tara Isaac, and Tina (Lloyd) Bagley, all of Galway, and Marjorie (Ken) Mickan of Providence; eleven grandchildren, Andrew, Vasel, Patrick, Katlin, Shellie Thornton, Angela Isaac, Tatyana Rodriguez, Zabrena Grisi, Natasha Bagley-Bazan, Kirstie Metzler, and Laura McCue; and nine great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 3 to p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black Street), Johnstown. A service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the spring at Foster Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Dot's name to Providence or Galway Fire Department, or a local no kill animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020