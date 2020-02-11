Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halgas Funeral Home
111 County Hwy 106
Johnstown, NY 12095
(518) 883-5323
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halgas Funeral Home
111 County Hwy 106
Johnstown, NY 12095
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Halgas Funeral Home
111 County Hwy 106
Johnstown, NY 12095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Panasuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Panasuk


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. Panasuk Obituary
Dorothy M. Panasuk, 86, of Route 29, Galway, passed away Saturday February 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Broadalbin on March 9, 1933 a daughter of Roy and Marjorie Morehouse Capron and was educated locally. Dot was raised by her mother and stepfather, George Thomas. Her mother later remarried Guido Simboli, who also was Dot's stepfather. Mrs. Panasuk, along with her late husband, established Vasel's in Galway in August 1956, and owned and operated the service station and convenient store. Dorothy carried on after his death. Dorothy was known for her dedication for her community. Throughout her life she was active in the PTSA and served as vice president and was a girl scout leader for several years. Dorothy was one of the founders bringing Meals on Wheels to the Galway community. She was a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals in Galway and served as secretary and treasurer of Foster Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Panasuk was an honorary member of both the Galway and Providence Fire and Ambulance Corps and was a dispatcher for the Providence Ambulance for many years. Dot was a member of Galway United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school for many years. She was married to Vasel Panasuk on November 25, 1949. He died on May 14, 1989. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two daughters, Claire and Ethel. Survivors include four daughters, Julia (Roger) Thornton-Russell, Tara Isaac, and Tina (Lloyd) Bagley, all of Galway, and Marjorie (Ken) Mickan of Providence; eleven grandchildren, Andrew, Vasel, Patrick, Katlin, Shellie Thornton, Angela Isaac, Tatyana Rodriguez, Zabrena Grisi, Natasha Bagley-Bazan, Kirstie Metzler, and Laura McCue; and nine great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 3 to p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black Street), Johnstown. A service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the spring at Foster Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Dot's name to Providence or Galway Fire Department, or a local no kill animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -