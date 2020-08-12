1/
Dorothy M. Parslow
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Parslow, 81, of Sacandaga Road, Tribes Hill, NY, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown, NY. Born in St. George Quebec, Canada on July 1, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Leontine Giroux Poulin. Dorothy was a parishioner and communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill. NY. On July 22, 1961, she was united in marriage to Charles T. Parslow in St. George de Beauce, Canada. Charles passed away January 8, 2011. Survivors include two sons. Scott G. Parslow (Patricia) of Tribes Hill and Charles S. Parslow (Deborah) of Fonda, NY, one daughter, Michele Cyrek (Kenneth) of Tribes Hill, five grandchildren, Michael Cyrek, Charles R. Parslow, Emily Parslow, Daniel Parslow and Shawn Parslow, six siblings, Rita Magnussen, Francois Craig, Jean Marc Poulin (Bernice), Gaston Poulin, Charlotte Simpson (Robert), and Therese Bernard (Renald). Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Dorothy was also predeceased by one sister, Mary-Paul Giroux and two brothers, Nelson Poulin and Armond Poulin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated Friday Morning August 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 111 Third Avenue, Tribes Hill, NY 12177. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Tribes Hill. There are no calling hours. Memorial gifts in Dot's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riley Mortuary, Inc.
110 Division St
Amsterdam, NY 12010
(518) 842-2810
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riley Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved