Dorothy M. Parslow, 81, of Sacandaga Road, Tribes Hill, NY, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown, NY. Born in St. George Quebec, Canada on July 1, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Leontine Giroux Poulin. Dorothy was a parishioner and communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill. NY. On July 22, 1961, she was united in marriage to Charles T. Parslow in St. George de Beauce, Canada. Charles passed away January 8, 2011. Survivors include two sons. Scott G. Parslow (Patricia) of Tribes Hill and Charles S. Parslow (Deborah) of Fonda, NY, one daughter, Michele Cyrek (Kenneth) of Tribes Hill, five grandchildren, Michael Cyrek, Charles R. Parslow, Emily Parslow, Daniel Parslow and Shawn Parslow, six siblings, Rita Magnussen, Francois Craig, Jean Marc Poulin (Bernice), Gaston Poulin, Charlotte Simpson (Robert), and Therese Bernard (Renald). Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Dorothy was also predeceased by one sister, Mary-Paul Giroux and two brothers, Nelson Poulin and Armond Poulin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated Friday Morning August 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 111 Third Avenue, Tribes Hill, NY 12177. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Tribes Hill. There are no calling hours. Memorial gifts in Dot's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
