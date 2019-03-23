|
|
Dorothy M. Szurek entered into eternal rest on March 21. Dorothy married John M. Szurek in 1957 and enjoyed her life as his farm wife partner with gardening, cooking and baking talents that delighted everyone at her dining table. She was a graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School, member of St. John/St. Stanislaus Church and member of the Rosary Society. Dorothy and her daughter Dawn received a 112th District, NY State Assembly Citation Award for Conservation of their Agricultural Lands in 2017. She is survived by: daughter, Dawn Szurek; sister, Florence Bryant; brother, Chester Sajdak. She was predeceased by parents, John and Rose Sajdak; and by brothers and sisters, Bernice Kilinski, Winifred Mosconi, Clara Sweet, Felicia Lavicka, John Sajdak, Edward Sajdak, and Raymond Sajdak. Dorothy enjoyed her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and their children. Donations may be made to: St John's Cemetery Fund, St. Stanislaus Church, West Charlton VFD or Galway Ambulance. Details of viewing and funeral Mass are available to family and friends by calling (518) 852-2786.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019