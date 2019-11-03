Home

Dorothy M. Weatherford, 89, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born in Sharon Springs, NY on April 19, 1930, she was the daughter of Clifford and Edna Shoemaker. Dorothy was a loving mother and grandmother. She treasured her family and the times they spent together. She enjoyed listening to Willie Nelson and watching John Wayne movies. She was predeceased by her parents Clifford and Edna, her husband Howard Weatherford, daughter Nancy Smith and sister Betty. Dorothy is survived by her daughters Linda Weatherford of Homestead, Florida, Kathy Hart (Joseph) of Ballston Spa, Theresa Ricci (Burt) of Greenfield Center and Randi Schlitz (Charles) of Augusta, Georgia; siblings Clifford Shoemaker, Jr., Richard Shoemaker, Raymond Shoemaker, Joyce Ouelette and Rose Jeffers; nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, one great great grandson and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11am Wednesday, November 6 at Evergreen Memorial Park, 2150 Central Avenue, Schenectady. Memorial contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to the or the . Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
