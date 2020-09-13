1/1
Dorothy Mae "Dot" Bellamy Swartz
1925 - 2020
Dorothy "Dot" Mae Bellamy Swartz, 94 years old, formerly of 65 Albermarle Rd., Scotia and most recently residing at Brookdale Senior Living, Niskayuna died on September 3, 2020 of non-covid pneumonia at Ellis Hospital. Dot was born in Scotia on October 7, 1925. She was the daughter of Orson Bellamy and Edwina Ide. She graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School and went on to obtain her nursing diploma from the State Teachers College at Plattsburgh. She was a devoted wife and mother to her four children, a dedicated homemaker and friend, active in her neighborhood and community for her entire life. She was a member of the Scotia Baptist Church. Dorothy had a gift and love for gardening and her beautiful flower gardens were enjoyed by all who saw them. Married in 1946, Mrs. Swartz is predeceased by her husband, William "Bill" M. Swartz. She is also predeceased by her daughter Kristine Levy, her sister Irene Murchie, and her brothers Donald and Gerald Bellamy. Dorothy will be missed and fondly remembered by her children, 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A brief graveside service was held on Saturday, September 5th at Memory Gardens. A private church service will be held at a later date. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 13, 2020.
