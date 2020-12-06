On December 2, 2020, Dorothy Mae Davis peacefully passed away. Dorothy was born on October 3, 1920 in Galway, NY. A life-long resident of the area, Dorothy graduated from Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady in 1938. She then worked for GE at the Schenectady main plant as a draftsman. She was an active member of the Schenectady chapters of the Rebekahs and the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed painting, crafts, and spending summers at the family cabin on Galway Lake. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, James Birch and Rosella (O'Bryan) Dingman; step-father, Ed Dingman; husband of 64 years, Ellis Davis; son, Bryan Davis, and grandson, Michael Gaudreau. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Gaudreau; granddaughters, Kathleen Gaudreau and Becky (Jim) Penn and great grandchildren, Collin and Julia Penn. There will be a private graveside service at Memory Gardens in Colonie. Arrangements are entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady. For online condolences please visit, sbfuneralhome.com
.