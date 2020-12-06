1/
Dorothy Mae Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On December 2, 2020, Dorothy Mae Davis peacefully passed away. Dorothy was born on October 3, 1920 in Galway, NY. A life-long resident of the area, Dorothy graduated from Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady in 1938. She then worked for GE at the Schenectady main plant as a draftsman. She was an active member of the Schenectady chapters of the Rebekahs and the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed painting, crafts, and spending summers at the family cabin on Galway Lake. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, James Birch and Rosella (O'Bryan) Dingman; step-father, Ed Dingman; husband of 64 years, Ellis Davis; son, Bryan Davis, and grandson, Michael Gaudreau. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Gaudreau; granddaughters, Kathleen Gaudreau and Becky (Jim) Penn and great grandchildren, Collin and Julia Penn. There will be a private graveside service at Memory Gardens in Colonie. Arrangements are entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady. For online condolences please visit, sbfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griswold Funeral Home
1867 State Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-6188
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Griswold Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved