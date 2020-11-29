Dorothy Marie Costanzo, 86, of Palm Bay, FL, passed away on November 21, 2020 peacefully at home. Funeral service will be held at Glenville Funeral Home on December 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. Visitation will be held at Glenville Funeral Home on December 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Dorothy was born in Scotia, NY to Frank and Dorothy Saddlemire on August 21, 1934. She graduated from Scotia - Glenville High School in 1952. During her 18-year employment as a clerk for the Department of Defense, she received numerous awards for her exemplary service. Dorothy was a compassionate, caring person who never hesitated to help others in need. She always had a positive attitude about life and always found a way to bring laughter to a situation. Her strength and support were the foundation of her family. Dorothy enjoyed baking and cooking for the family and shopping for bargains. Her greatest gift was her ability to make family and friends feel appreciated and loved. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Anthony Costanzo of Palm Bay, FL; sons, George M. Bull (Colleen) of Watervliet, NY and Michael Costanzo (Candi) of Clay, NY and daughters, Kathryn Bull (Robert Osterhoudt) of Palm Bay, FL and Maria Costanzo of Palm Bay Florida; brothers, John Saddlemire of Ocala, FL and Warren Saddlemire of Rotterdam Jct. along with nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Mae Saddlemire, father, Frank Saddlemire, brothers, Paul Saddlemire, Robert Saddlemire, and Richard Pritchard. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, (act.alz.org/site/donation
) 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to VITAS Healthcare, and Morning Glory Senior Care of Palm Bay, FL who cared for her. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com
.