1/1
Dorothy Marie Costanzo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Marie Costanzo, 86, of Palm Bay, FL, passed away on November 21, 2020 peacefully at home. Funeral service will be held at Glenville Funeral Home on December 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. Visitation will be held at Glenville Funeral Home on December 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Dorothy was born in Scotia, NY to Frank and Dorothy Saddlemire on August 21, 1934. She graduated from Scotia - Glenville High School in 1952. During her 18-year employment as a clerk for the Department of Defense, she received numerous awards for her exemplary service. Dorothy was a compassionate, caring person who never hesitated to help others in need. She always had a positive attitude about life and always found a way to bring laughter to a situation. Her strength and support were the foundation of her family. Dorothy enjoyed baking and cooking for the family and shopping for bargains. Her greatest gift was her ability to make family and friends feel appreciated and loved. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Anthony Costanzo of Palm Bay, FL; sons, George M. Bull (Colleen) of Watervliet, NY and Michael Costanzo (Candi) of Clay, NY and daughters, Kathryn Bull (Robert Osterhoudt) of Palm Bay, FL and Maria Costanzo of Palm Bay Florida; brothers, John Saddlemire of Ocala, FL and Warren Saddlemire of Rotterdam Jct. along with nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Mae Saddlemire, father, Frank Saddlemire, brothers, Paul Saddlemire, Robert Saddlemire, and Richard Pritchard. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, (act.alz.org/site/donation) 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to VITAS Healthcare, and Morning Glory Senior Care of Palm Bay, FL who cared for her. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glenville Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved