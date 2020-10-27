Dorothy Mauro, 91, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, October 26th, 2020 after a valiant fight with breast cancer. Dorothy was born in Schenectady to her parents, the late Leontino and Virginia (DeMarco) Gagliardi. She was a graduate of Draper High School and lifetime member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Dorothy married Chester Mauro Sr. on September 19th, 1954 and together they had two children, Chester Jr. and Carol. She was proud of her veteran husband and just as strong. Dorothy was deeply devoted to her faith. Each day you could find her watching mass on EWTN and praying for her family. She was a 60 year member of the Abruzzese Society and in her younger years was a very involved den mother for her son's Boy Scout group. Left behind to cherish Dorothy's memory are her children, Chester N. Mauro Jr. and Carol Kelly (Jim), grandchildren, Katie Pustolka (Brian), Nick Mauro (Danielle) and Thomas Mauro (Kim) as well as many great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her siblings, Carmela Ciaschetti and Thomas Gagliardi, sister-in-law Bernadine DeMatteo and several loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St., Schenectady. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens in Colonie. Memorial contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210. To share condolences online, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
