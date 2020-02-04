|
Mrs. Dorothy McClements, 110 years old, and lifelong resident, died peacefully Saturday afternoon, Feb 1st, at the only home she lived in all these years, in the loving company of all her children. Born May 7, 1909, daughter of the late Herbert and Cecelia Cossey, Dorothy had, while raising her large family, worked as a nurse's aide at the former Leonard Hospital in Troy before retirement, and previously at the Ballston-Stillwater Knitting Mill. One of the oldest practicing Catholics in the Albany Diocese, She had attended Mass at All Saints on the Hudson (St. Peters) Church every Sunday, until she was unable to attend, but still received the Eucharist each week from a home visit. Dorothy's attitude in life was to live life one day at a time, and had remarked when asked what things she liked in life, her response " waking up in the morning". Dorothy enjoyed creating poetry, writing a number of beautiful pieces about family and life, enjoyed shopping and gardening, but most of all, gatherings of her large family. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Robert L. McClements in 1987, grandchildren, David, Jeffrey and Robert McClements, Jr, sons-in-law Elting Doughty and Stephen DiCerce, great grandson Kyle Batchelor and siblings, Helen, Leila, William and Francis. Survivors include all her children, Joan (Frank) Ronda of Stillwater, Robert (Noreen) McClements of Ballston Spa, Carolyn DiCerce and Mary Alice Doughty of Mechanicville, J. Edward (Carol) McClements of Stillwater, Gary (Ruth) McClements of Halfmoon, Deborah (James) Butner of Schenectady and David (Bonnie) McClements of Stillwater. Also 40 grandchildren, and many many great and great-great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Peter's), 895 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, with burial to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. Calling hours All Saints Church, Hudson Ave, Stillwater on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Rob McClements Mem. Foundation for Youth Ministry, c/o Jesus is Lord Fellowship, 2236 Mass Ave, Toms River, NJ 08755. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020