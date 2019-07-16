|
Dorothy Meighan, 92, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home. Born in Troy, she was a Registered Nurse in Cohoes for many years before retiring. Wife of the late Joseph Meighan, Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Susan Meighan of Schenectady and her beloved dog and best friend, Trixie. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at Saratoga National Cem- etery. Calling hours, Wednesday evening, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to : donate.love totherescue.org/give You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 16, 2019