Dorothy P. McBratney, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Eleanor (Delorme) Lash. Dorothy was a longtime communicant of St. Gabriel the Archangel Church in Rotterdam. She was a very giving woman and was dedicated to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation for many years. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Above all else, she loved her family. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased in 2001 by her beloved husband, the late Ray G. McBratney, to whom she was married on August 30, 1952; and by two of her sisters, Margaret Zyskowski and Marlene LaLonde. Survivors include her daughter, Terri Mead of Schenectady; sister, Patricia Truscello of Florida, and two grandchildren, Kevin DiPalma (Ivo) and Lindsay Ramsey (Andrew), both of Schenectady. Dorothy is also survived by her great-grandson, Nasim DiPalma. The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Light's Funeral Home, 1428 State St., Schenectady, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 3040 Hamburg St., Rotterdam. Interment will follow at Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. Dorothy loved flowers and donating to Make-A-Wish (3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205). Please consider either in her memory. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020