Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lights Funeral Home
1428 State St
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1015
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:30 AM
Lights Funeral Home
1428 State St
Schenectady, NY 12304
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Church
3040 Hamburg St
Rotterdam, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Park View Cemetery
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy McBratney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy P. McBratney


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy P. McBratney Obituary
Dorothy P. McBratney, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Eleanor (Delorme) Lash. Dorothy was a longtime communicant of St. Gabriel the Archangel Church in Rotterdam. She was a very giving woman and was dedicated to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation for many years. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Above all else, she loved her family. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased in 2001 by her beloved husband, the late Ray G. McBratney, to whom she was married on August 30, 1952; and by two of her sisters, Margaret Zyskowski and Marlene LaLonde. Survivors include her daughter, Terri Mead of Schenectady; sister, Patricia Truscello of Florida, and two grandchildren, Kevin DiPalma (Ivo) and Lindsay Ramsey (Andrew), both of Schenectady. Dorothy is also survived by her great-grandson, Nasim DiPalma. The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Light's Funeral Home, 1428 State St., Schenectady, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 3040 Hamburg St., Rotterdam. Interment will follow at Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. Dorothy loved flowers and donating to Make-A-Wish (3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205). Please consider either in her memory. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -