Dorothy P. Moot, 85, formerly of Richmondville, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Facility in Schenectady. Dorothy was born August 3, 1934 in Jefferson, NY and was the daughter of Stanley and Helen (Shaw) Patrick. In 1955, she married Harrison James Moot, Lt Colonel (Ret) who predeceased her on November 14, 2010. Dorothy attended her original nurses' training program at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY and was awarded her BS in Nursing through Syracuse University. She began work as a registered nurse in Delaware County. With her husband and children, Dorothy traveled extensively and lived abroad for many years in a variety of places including Germany; Paris, France; Rome, Italy, and the Netherlands. She attended French Cooking School in Dieppe, France and received the "Diplome de Bonne Cuisine" in 1980. In later years, she worked as a Registered Nurse at the Green County Public Health Nursing Facility in Catskill, NY. She was longtime member and Deacon at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Richmondville, a member of the St. Paul's women's group, the Eureka Class, a volunteer at the St. Paul's Food Pantry and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. Survivors include her children: Sylvia (Ronald) Letteron of Fort Plain, NY and Timothy (Corina) Moot of Hurley, NY, five grandchildren, as well as two nieces and five nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, John J. and Philip S. Patrick, and sister Marjorie Patrick. In lieu of calling hours, cards may be sent to the family care of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 265 Main St., Richmondville, NY 12149. A private memorial service will be held for family with inurnment to follow in Summit Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband. The family has requested memorial contributions be made in Dorothy's name to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205, or The Alzheimer's Association
of Northeastern New York, Pine West Plz, Ste 405, Albany, NY 12205. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm Street, Cobleskill, NY 12043. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com
