Dorothy R. Hicks, died on her 94 birthday at the Wilkinson Residential Facility in Amsterdam. Dorothy was born in Amsterdam, the daughter James and Mary Masilonis Dirse and the step daughter of Genevieve Stakauskas Dirse. She was a1944 graduate Wilbur H. Lynch High School and resided in Amsterdam until her marriage. She worked at G E as a lab technician for 10 years, later working as a tax technician for the New York State Department of Tax and Finance for 30 years, retiring in 1996 She was a First Degree Knight of Lithuania, Council 136, a member of the Nocturne Home Bureau since 1955, where she was one of the founding members and maintained lasting friendships with the members and a member of several golf and bowling leagues. Dorothy was a longtime communicant of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church where she served as a lector, Eucharistic and Hospital minister and active member of the Rosary Society. She was married on October 11, 1947 to John F. Hicks, Jr. until his death October 20, 1984. She was also predeceased by their son, James M. Hicks on August 20, 1992. Dorothy is survived cousins, Julie de Boer, Mary Jane Morse and Kristen Olechowski and dear friends, Edward Sargalis, Jan Swiergiel, Linda Martinez and Debbie Fish. Funeral service Friday morning 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. A calling hour will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. Interment Park Cemetery, Scotia. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace, 210 Princetown Rd., Schenectady, NY 12306. Special thank you to Community Hospice of Montgomery County and to the staff at the Wilkinson Residential Facility for their compassionate care. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019