Dorothy R. Montanye, age 88, died on April 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born in Schenectady, New York and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Andrico) Jurosko. Dorothy graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady, NY and following graduation she worked as a teletype operator for the Department of Energy for over 30 years. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting and reading historical fiction. She also loved gardening and feeding the birds. She had a passion to travel and traveled extensively in her early retirement. Dorothy is survived by her loving daughters, Susan M. (Gary) Heselton and Barbara J. (Stanley) Button. Four granddaughters, Wendy (Bill) Laramee, Tina (Greg Lamphere) Farrell, Melissa (Vinny) Somaio, and Jill (Bryan) Gregorious and 11 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leland Montanye and her five siblings. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. led by Fr. John Varno at Our Lady of Grace, 73 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, New York. Interment will follow in St. Cyril and Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Grace Church. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Dorothy's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary