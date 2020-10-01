Dorothy S. Litz, 91, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Albany Medical Center Hospital with her loving family by her side. Dorothy was born in Schenectady in 1929, the daughter of the late Leo and Antenetta Cascini. She graduated from Nott Terrace High School and worked for several years as a secretary at the General Electric Co. before starting her family. Dorothy was a faithful member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Rotterdam and was also active in the Women's Auxiliary of the Schenectady Bar Association. She enjoyed golfing with the Tuesday morning women's golf league at Whispering Pines Golf Club and was a member of the Wednesday morning bowling league at Sportsman's Bowl. Dorothy enjoyed traveling with her husband Frank, family members and friends. Dorothy will always be remembered by her family as a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. A gracious, selfless, kind hearted woman her greatest joy being raising her children, and helping them raise their children and grandchildren as well. She enjoyed spending as much time as she could with all of them. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was also predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 yrs, Frank J. Litz, who died in 2009, and her brothers, Harry Cascini and Gene Cascini. She is survived by her loving children, Kenneth P. (Marie) Litz of Rotterdam, Michael F. (Joanne) Litz of Rotterdam, Daniel J. Litz of Rotterdam, Nancy A. (Mark) Cardinal of Altamont and Thomas J. (Eileen) Litz of Guilderland, her cherished grandchildren, Christine (Kevin) Wright, Renee (Daniel) Taylor, Nicole (Joseph) Orsino, Gina (Daniel) Ciarmiello, Danielle (Joseph) Cross, Kevin Litz, Brian (Danielle Stabinski) Litz, Joelle (Nicholas Sweet) Litz, Davia (Stephen) Weeks, Stephen (Claire) Cardinal, Thomas (Alexandra) Cardinal, Yvonne (Maxwell) Asciutto, Sarah Litz and Dominic Litz and 11 great-grandchildren, Kameron Wright, Mia Wright, Olivia Wright, Abigail Taylor, Mary Orsino, Nicholas Ciarmiello, Kennedy Ciarmiello, Luca Ciarmiello, Ian Cross, Zoey Cross and Benjamin Cardinal. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to: Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 210 Princetown Rd., Schenectady, NY 12306, the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
or to the City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com
.