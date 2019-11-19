The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Shenaur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Shenaur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Shenaur Obituary
Dorothy I. Shenaur, 86, formerly of Schenectady, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Dorothy was born in Schenectady the daughter of the late John and Hedwig (Dylong) Kadysiewski Grala and was a lifelong area resident. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Joseph A. Shenaur, Jr. in 1998. She is survived by her daughters, Karen M. Cummings (Clyde Gridley) and Sandra A. St. John (Andrew); grandchildren, Brianna M. St. John (John McKee) and Iain A. St. John (Danielle Schimpf); sisters, Eleanor F. Roberts and Joan E. Kadysiewski and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Download Now