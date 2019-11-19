|
Dorothy I. Shenaur, 86, formerly of Schenectady, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Dorothy was born in Schenectady the daughter of the late John and Hedwig (Dylong) Kadysiewski Grala and was a lifelong area resident. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Joseph A. Shenaur, Jr. in 1998. She is survived by her daughters, Karen M. Cummings (Clyde Gridley) and Sandra A. St. John (Andrew); grandchildren, Brianna M. St. John (John McKee) and Iain A. St. John (Danielle Schimpf); sisters, Eleanor F. Roberts and Joan E. Kadysiewski and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019