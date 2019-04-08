Home

Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc
2691 Ny Highway 43
Averill Park, NY 12018
(518) 674-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc
2691 Ny Highway 43
Averill Park, NY 12018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Henry's Church
39 Old Rte. 66
Averill Park, NY
View Map
Dorothy "Dot" Springer 79, of Burden Lake Road died on Friday April 5, 2019 at the Albany Medical Center after a short illness. Born in Brooklyn, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Ruth Simond Budesheim and the wife for 50 years to the late Robert Springer. Dot had resided in the area since 1953 and was a graduate of the Averill Park High School. Her Class was the first class to graduate from the "new" High School. Years ago, Dot and Bob ran B-Dot Springs on Burden Lake Road, a Grade A goat farm with 300 head in the herd. Dorothy was also a Cashier at area stores including the Averill Park Variety Store; A&P; Bon Acres Store and most recently the Jiff E Mart from where she retired. Dot was also a former volunteer with the Sand Lake Ambulance and a communicant of St. Henry's Church Averill Park. Dorothy was the mother of the late Robert Springer Jr.; sister of the late George and Benjamin Budesheim, Marie Brenneck and Margaret Cannati. Survivors include her daughters Deborah Springer of Durham, NC and Julia Bedenbaugh of Castleton, her brother Robert Budesheim of Averill Park, her sisters Mildred Volweider of Scotia and Ruth Pedersen of Raleigh, NC, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited and call on 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday April 9 at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake Averill Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 10 at St. Henry's Church 39 Old Rte. 66 Averill Park followed by burial in St. Henry's Cemetery. Donations in memory of Dorothy Springer may be made to the Sand Lake Ambulance PO Box 222 West Sand Lake, NY 12196. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
