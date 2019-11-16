Home

1946 - 2019
Dorothy Tarleton Obituary
Dorothy Jean ("Dot") Tarleton, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away Nov 11, 2019. She was born in Dayton, OH on Nov 15, 1946 to the late Ernest and Margaret Brown. She graduated from Schalmont High School in Rotterdam in 1964. Dot is survived by her husband of 51 years, James M Tarleton Jr. Three loving daughters, Tina (Steve) Jennings, Kim (Mike) Hanks and Jackie (Mark) Turner; three siblings, Nancy Falcigno, Henry Brown and Douglas Brown; and five wonderful grandkids. Over the years, Dot enjoyed cake decorating, crafting, sewing, boating, fishing, walks on the beach and attending her grandkids' sporting events and school activities. Before moving to Myrtle Beach, Miss Dot was a child care provider to an abundance of little angels who always held a special place in her heart. A celebration of life will be held at FOP Lodge 24 located at 10285 Rosewick Rd, LaPlata, MD 20646 on Saturday, Nov. 23rd from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Burroughs Funeral Home of Murrells Inlet (843-651-1440) is assisting the family. For more information or to sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.burroughsfh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019
