Dorothy "Dot" "TDot" "Nanny" (Stone) Zabielski passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on, Tuesday June 17, 2020 at the age of 89, after a long battle with Dementia. Dot was born on May 9, 1931 in Passaic, NJ, to Earle C. Stone and Jean (Bujanowski) Stone, while they were visiting relatives. She grew up in Amsterdam, NY and attended Wilbur Lynch High School. She married the love of her life, William Zabielski on May 13, 1949. In 1964, they built a home in Scotia, NY, doing most of the work themselves. Dot loved her home and always had a door open to anyone that needed a place to stay. Dot and her best friend, Dot Swartz, were Brownie Leaders for Troop 79, at Lincoln School in Scotia. For many years, they took an aerobics class for seniors. She always wore matching outfits with her sneakers, and would not leave the house without her lipstick on. Dot was known by everyone as Nanny, as she and her daughter Linda ran a day care business from the house. As the children grew up, some came back to Nanny to watch their babies. When the love of her life, Bill, passed away in 1984, it was grandchildren and babies that helped her to keep on living; she treasured her grandchildren with unconditional Love. She loved long rides and vacations by the ocean and visits to her brother and grandson in North Carolina. In addition to her parents and husband, Dot was predeceased by her sister, Jeannie Stone. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda (Jim) Welnhofer of Scotia, Nancy Nichols-Smith (Wayne Smith) of Rotterdam, Karen Eglintine of Charlton; her brother, Earle H. Stone (Patricia) of North Carolina; grandchildren, James (Buck) (Kimberly) Welnhofer of Scotia, Kandi Heins of Scotia, Kim (Doug) Cooper of Scotia, Laura (Scott) Wilson of Guilderland, Blake (Stephanie) Smith of North Carolina, Joel (Erin) Eglintine of Ballston Spa and Miles (Stefanie) Eglintine of Cobleskill; great- grandchildren, Kyle Welnhofer, Chelsea Krutz (Matt Rees), Zachary Heins, McKenzie Heins, Logan Heins, Teagan Heins, Mia Cooper, Julie Cooper, D.J.Cooper, Nicholas Ralston, Emily Wilson, Isabella Walton, Connor Smith, Ephraim Eglintine, Ivy Eglintine, Adalaide Eglintine, Jacob Eglintine; great- great grandchild, Amelia Rees; nephew, Paul (Shelia) Stone of Utah; niece, Jennifer (Dan) Savage of Latham and many other nieces and nephews and cousins whom she loved and they will also cherish her memory. Funeral Services will be held privately for the family. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Hospice of Schenectady County, for their wonderful care, support and guidance. Donations in Dot's memory may be addressed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are entrusted to The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave., Scotia and for online condolences please visit, sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 20, 2020.