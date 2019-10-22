|
Dorothy Zeglen Retajczyk, 100, passed away on Ocotober, 18, 2019. Born in Schenectady, she was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School. Dorothy liked to garden, and loved to cook for family and friends. She was an avid reader of poetry and literature, she liked to do crossword puzzles and crochet, she enjoyed playing the piano and especially spending time with family. Dorothy was the wife of the late Theodore Retajczyk Sr., mother of Dr. Theodore Jr. (Laurel) Retajczyk of Clinton, NJ, Susan Borkowski, of Rotterdam, and the late Roger Retajczyk, grandmother of Dr. Christopher (Melissa) Retajczyk, Scott and Rachel Retajczyk, Melissa (Phillip) Korducavich, John (Carolyn) Borkowski, sister of William (late Jennette) Zeglen, and Elizabeth (late Byron) Tietjen. She was also survived by four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday evening, October 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 10 a.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. For flowers and condolences, you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019