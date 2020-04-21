|
|
Dottie P. Smith, age 100, passed away from natural causes with her loving family by her side Sunday April 19, 2020. Dottie was born at the family farm in Rotterdam NY on February 29th, 1920 to the late Theadore & Goldie Smith. She was employed by the A & P Supermarket for many years, retiring in the late 1970's. Dottie enjoyed gardening and working (puttering around) outside. She also enjoyed trips to the ocean with family in her earlier years. Dottie was proud to be a leap year baby and was 100 year young, only recently celebrating her 25th real birthday, as she would say, with a family party. Dottie was predeceased by her parents, sister Lillie DiMeo, bother Theadore Smith, and son-in-law Mike Kennedy. Dottie is survived by her only daughter Dorothy Kennedy of Rotterdam, grandson Ted (Debbie) Kennedy of Galway, granddaughter Becky (Tom) Glendenning of Rotterdam, great grandsons, Joe Glendenning (Julie Gutbrodt) of Postenkill, Michael Kennedy (Seaira Fountain) of Galway, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank not only the great nurses & aides of Schenectady Center, but also the staff in Activities/Rehab/food services/housekeeping. All of these staff member always treated Dottie P. (as she call herself)and her family in such a caring and respectful manner. We would also like to thank those special friends (especially Donna and Ella) for their constant help and support in Granny's care and wellbeing. Due to the current restrictions, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dottie P. Smith's memory can be made to the Tyler DeMarco Foundation PO Box 4807 Schenectady NY 12304. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020