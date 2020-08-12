1/1
Douglas Alan Stack
1951 - 2020
Douglas Alan Stack, 69, of Halfmoon, NY, passed peacefully away on August 9th, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family at his side. Douglas was born on March 21, 1951 at the Bellevue Hospital, Niskayuna, NY. He was the son of the late Vernon and Doreen Stack. He was a graduate of Mohonasen High School in 1969. He then went on to join the Army and served in Vietnam. Douglas enjoyed his Seadoo, gardening, fishing, vacationing and most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Douglas retired from Owens Corning in Delmar, NY after 24 years. On April 3, 1971 he married the love of his life Linda (Dean) and together they shared a loving and devoted union for 49 years. He leaves behind his beloved wife Linda (Dean) Stack of Halfmoon, NY, his daughter Melissa Youngs of Porter Corners, NY, and a son Daniel Stack of Halfmoon, NY. His siblings Barbara (Robert) Spiak, Susan (Walter) Sanborn and was predeceased by his brother John Stack. His beloved grandchildren, whom he truly adored, Cheyanne and Brianna Stack, Branden and Christopher Youngs along with many nieces and nephews. Doug was also a loving brother in law to Barbara Alfree, Sandra Fain and John Relyea. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude's or Hospice. The family wishes to thank Saratoga Hospital and Pulmonary Physicians of Saratoga for the wonderful care provided throughout the years. Calling hours will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia, NY 12032. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13 at the funeral home. Followed by a Military Honors burial at 12:00pm, at the Schenectady Memorial Park, 566 Giffords Church Rd, Schenectady, NY 12306. Online condolences can be made at www.bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
AUG
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
AUG
13
Burial
12:00 PM
Schenectady Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 346-5802
