Douglas J. Kimball, 51, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 with his beloved family by his side. Douglas was the son of John Flower and Sara Flanagan. Douglas was a cherished husband to Dawn M Kimball. They were together for 23 years and married for 16 of those years. Douglas was a hardworking man who enjoyed time with his family, whether it be camping or a family cookout he loved it more than anything. Douglas is survived by his children, Austin Kimball, Paul (Jaleeza) Gallione, Joseph (Amanda) Gallione; his grandchildren, Kaylee and Gianni Gallione; his brother, Dennis (Sylvia) Kimball, mother-in-law, Carol Gaige, and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Douglas was predeceased by his father-in-law, Galen Gaige. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow the service at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Douglas' memory to Hospice of Schenectady: http://www.communityhospice.org/donate. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020