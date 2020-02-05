Home

Douglas J. Kimball Obituary
Douglas J. Kimball, 51, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 with his beloved family by his side. Douglas was the son of John Flower and Sara Flanagan. Douglas was a cherished husband to Dawn M Kimball. They were together for 23 years and married for 16 of those years. Douglas was a hardworking man who enjoyed time with his family, whether it be camping or a family cookout he loved it more than anything. Douglas is survived by his children, Austin Kimball, Paul (Jaleeza) Gallione, Joseph (Amanda) Gallione; his grandchildren, Kaylee and Gianni Gallione; his brother, Dennis (Sylvia) Kimball, mother-in-law, Carol Gaige, and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Douglas was predeceased by his father-in-law, Galen Gaige. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow the service at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Douglas' memory to Hospice of Schenectady: http://www.communityhospice.org/donate. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
