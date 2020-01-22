|
Douglas O. Zoller, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn. Born in Watertown, NY on October 7, 1948, he was the son of the late George C. and Marilyn (MacMillan) Zoller. Doug attended Mont Pleasant High School, and then enlisted in the Marine Corps and honorably served his country from 1965 to 1969 as a Lance Corporal in the Vietnam War earning the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He later served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1973 earning the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Silver Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, 2 O/S Bars and Good Conduct Medal (2nd Award). After his military service, Doug worked for General Electric, retiring after 32 years. Between his two tours of duty, he met his sweetheart Linda Barba on a blind date. On October 17, 1970, they married, created a beautiful family, and shared 49 wonderful years together. He will be remembered for his meticulous lawn, immaculate home and for his endless love of his family, especially dinner and a movie with Linda. He was a very special "Poppy" to his grandchildren, whom he adored, and it gave him great joy spending time with them. He will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife, Doug is survived by: a son, David Zoller and his wife Annette Zoller of Colorado; a daughter, Robin Rider and her husband Aric Rider of Delmar; grandchildren, A.J., Avery and Ayden Rider; a brother, George Zoller and his wife Linda Zoller of Schenectady; a mother-in-law Elda Roman of Wellesley, MA; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Douglasand Joanne Smith of Wellesley, MA; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark and Rosemary Bell of Wayland, MA; a sister, Brenda Rivas of Watertown; a sister Roxann Arnold of Nevada; and, many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, January 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Saratoga National Cemetery. Those who wish may send a remembrance in his name to . www.applebeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020