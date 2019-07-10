Home

Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
Douglas R. Rannie


1945 - 2019
Douglas R. Rannie Obituary
Douglas R. Rannie, age 74, of Malta, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Born on March 16, 1945, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Jane Rannie. Douglas worked for O.D. Heck for many years. He was an avid fisherman, and was known for his sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen "Trina" Rannie; sister-in-law, Annie Cavert; his mother-in-law, Elizabeth DiSalvatore, several nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Swiffer. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., with a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. Burial will be in Park View Cemetery in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804, or by going to http://www.spcauny.org/donations.html. To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 10, 2019
