Douglas Stewart Gordon, 43, passed away on September 11, 2019. He was a lifelong Niskayuna resident. Doug was a wonderful father to his son Parker Gordon, and a loving son and brother. For many years he was an outstanding, passionate math teacher and tutor. He was a valued member of his team in his new position as a Contract Management Specialist with New York State. Doug was an enthusiastic and competitive volleyball player. He was an avid participant in a variety of street and lawn games. He loved playing croquet and badminton with his son, family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Dave and Marlene, his brother, Jeffrey (Skip) and his son, Parker. Doug wished to have his organs donated; two people have received Doug's gift. Earlier this year, Doug, Parker, and Dave rode their bikes together in the American Diabetes Tour de Cure fundraiser. Parker, who has Type one diabetes, was the youngest "Red Rider" (participant with diabetes) in the ten-mile ride. Parker and his grandfather are planning to ride in 2020 in Doug's honor. Anyone wishing to make a contribution, please go on line to: 2020 Tour de Cure Capital Region, click "Donate", then search for Parker Gordon. A memorial celebration of Doug's life will be held at Avon Crest Park, 780 Westmoreland Drive, Sunday, September 15, from 1 to 4.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019