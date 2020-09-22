Douglas W. Phillips passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2020, under hospice care with his devoted family by his side. Born in Detroit, Michigan in August 1930, Doug was the middle child of Clyde and Eleanor (Black) Phillips. He graduated from Plymouth High School, MI. in 1949. His higher education at Alma College in Alma, MI was interrupted by serving in Korea with the U.S. Army. Sergeant Phillips was honorably discharged in 1953 and returned to Alma College, graduating with a degree in economics. He ran on the Cross-Country teams in both high school and college, was a member of Alma College's kilted marching band, and enjoyed staying in touch with classmates from both schools. His penchant for cross country transformed into his love of driving distances - whether to visit friends, clients, or relatives (though these were not necessarily separate categories for Doug). While at Alma, Doug met and married Kathleen ("Kay") Shaw. They raised their family at Ore Lake in Brighton, and in Howell, MI. In 1970 the family moved to Glenville, NY with Douglas's career in computer sales for Burroughs Corporation. In 1988, he retired from 30 years with Burroughs/Unisys, having worked in Detroit, Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo, where he was the branch manager, with territories covering much of the Northeastern U.S. After his wife Kay passed away in 1992, Doug continued working into his eighties for Macro Computer Co. and for MVP Consulting. He was a lifetime member of the Masons (Alma Lodge, MI), was active in the Union Presbyterian church (Schenectady), a past board member of USA Federal Credit Union (Troy, MI). Doug respected and delighted in people from all walks of life and highly valued his relationships with his neighbors, colleagues, clients, family members and friends. A child of the Great Depression, he did not take small things for granted. He loved to keep busy, be productive, and helpful. His sensational smile and encouraging words will be sorely missed. He is preceded in death by his brothers Victor and Weldon Phillips, his sister Lois Folsom, and son-in-law Robert Cruz. He leaves behind his spouse Ann Phaup-Phillips; his children Marilyn Phillips, Susan (Jack) Thomas, Randy (Betty Ann) Phillips, grandchildren Stephen (Mina McGee) Thomas, Elizabeth Cruz, Keith and Garrett Phillips, great-granddaughters Mila and Belicia Cruz, his dear sister Judy (Clete) Simpson, and numerous nieces, nephews, 'in-laws, and other family members - and honorary members - who each held their own special place in his buoyant, good-natured heart. Special thanks go to the caring staff at the Home of the Good Shepherd Memory Care in Saratoga Springs. Many family and friends are currently unable to travel, so no memorial gathering is planned. A visual tribute can be viewed at Doug's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
. If you would like to make a memorial contribution in Doug's name, two meaningful organizations are Alpha-1 Foundation for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (https://www.alpha1.org/how-to-help/help-raise-funds/donate/
) and Alzheimer's Association
(act.alz.org
).