1/1
Duane C. Kendle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane Clyde Kendle, age 63, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, July 16th, 2020. Duane was born in Amsterdam, NY to his parents Kathleen Kennedy Kendle and the late Clyde William Kendle. Duane retired in 2019 as a painter and shop steward from Allied Trades International Union Local 201 based out of Albany. Duane will be remembered as being the life of any party. He loved to make people laugh with his wit and sarcasm. He was a great friend and truly one of a kind. Duane leaves behind his loving mother, Kathleen Kennedy Kendle, his 4 sisters, Claudia Olejnik, Cythia Jean Lee, Donna Lawrence and Denie Shafer as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and close friends. Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, July 21st from 10am-12pm at the Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church, 7967 State Route 30, Duanesburg, 12053 with a celebration of life service beginning at 12pm. Social distancing and masks are required. Burial will follow at Braman Corners Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church at the address above. To share a special memory or condolence with Duane's family visit whitevanburenfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved