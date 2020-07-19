Duane Clyde Kendle, age 63, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, July 16th, 2020. Duane was born in Amsterdam, NY to his parents Kathleen Kennedy Kendle and the late Clyde William Kendle. Duane retired in 2019 as a painter and shop steward from Allied Trades International Union Local 201 based out of Albany. Duane will be remembered as being the life of any party. He loved to make people laugh with his wit and sarcasm. He was a great friend and truly one of a kind. Duane leaves behind his loving mother, Kathleen Kennedy Kendle, his 4 sisters, Claudia Olejnik, Cythia Jean Lee, Donna Lawrence and Denie Shafer as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and close friends. Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, July 21st from 10am-12pm at the Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church, 7967 State Route 30, Duanesburg, 12053 with a celebration of life service beginning at 12pm. Social distancing and masks are required. Burial will follow at Braman Corners Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church at the address above. To share a special memory or condolence with Duane's family visit whitevanburenfh.com
.