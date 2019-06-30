Duane D. Barton, 83, of Canterbury Drive, passed away on June 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born October 29, 1935 in Esperance to Imer and Madelyn (Rockwell) Barton, family and community were the foundation of his life. Through his love and support, his legacy will live on in every life he touched. Duane believed in hard work and modeled that throughout his life, whether helping on the family farm, working with Ed "Flicker" Feuz, achieving top awards as a salesman for Prudential Insurance Company, selling real estate in his community, or working until the age of 75 with FEMA where he served as a mitigation specialist for 15 years. He was a pillar of our community who believed that we are all better together and because of each other. He served his community as a longtime member of the Esperance Rescue Squad, the Esperance and Cobleskill United Methodist Churches, Schoharie Valley #491 Free & Accepted Masons, Cypress Shrine and Schenectady Valley Scottish Rite. The relationships he forged through these organizations were as important to him as the work and service that they performed together. Said simply, Duane was a good man. He was always a strong supporter of his family and a dedicated father to his two children. He was always the first to lend a hand to his siblings and quick with a dry joke to lighten any mood. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine (Ruland) Barton (June 9, 1996) and his sister, Lauretta (Barton) Geier. Memories of Duane will be cherished by his loving companion, Minnie Frees; his children: Sandra (Jack) Kerns and Scott (Cindy) Barton; grandchildren: Kim Outerbridge, Rebekah Barton, Nathaniel Barton, and Jared Barton; his siblings: James P. Barton, Imer "Spike" Barton and Janet (Barton) Waldorf along with nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation that will be held on Sunday June 30, 2019 at 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St., Cobleskill with a Masonic service to begin at 6:45 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday July 1, 2019 at the Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St., Cobleskill. Officiating will be Rev. Anna Cole with Rev. Bert Mayne assisting. Burial will follow in Cobleskill Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Duane's memory may be made Esperance Rescue Squad, 115 Church St., Esperance, NY 12066 or Masonic Medical Research Institute, 2150 Bleeker St., Utica, NY 13501. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 30, 2019