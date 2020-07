Duilio S. 'Jake' DiCocco, 93, peacefully entered into the Arms of the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, Albany Street. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at St. Paul the Apostle Church on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. A complete obituary will be published on Thursday.