Earl F. Lawrence, Sr., 81, passed away on March 20, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. He was born on September 1, 1937 son of the late Frank and Pearl Lawrence in Glens Falls, NY. Earl was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Earl began his career as a Train Engineer in 1963 and later retired from Amtrak in 1995. Earl was an avid NY Yankees and NY Giants fan, his love of sports was lifelong, he was a coach for the Schenectady Little League for 20 years. He will be very dearly missed by his family and friends. Earl is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Carol M. (Wondell) Lawrence; children, Kathleen Suwinski (Robert), Michelle Dempf (William), Earl Lawrence, Jr. (Anne), Amy Lawyer (Michael); grandchildren, Laurie Riddell (Dustin), Britney Del Prado (Marc), Amanda Lawrence, Stephen Lawrence, Alexa Beverly (Alexander) and Ashley Lawyer; great-grandchildren, Kiley, Juliana, Harley, Charlotte, Adalyn and Lucas; brother, William Lawrence of Plattsburgh, NY; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Teddy and Terry Wondell of St. Augustine, FL, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service to celebrate Earl's life will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Calling hours will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to services. Interment will follow at St. Adelbert's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Madeleine Sophie School, 3510 Carman Rd, Schenectady, NY 12303. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary