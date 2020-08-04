Earl L. "Bucky" Ostrander III, 48, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1972 in Niskayuna, NY to Patricia (Smith) and Earl L. Ostrander Jr. He graduated from Duanesburg Central High School in 1990. Earl worked with his father and eventually took over the family business, King's Midway. When not excavating or moving dirt with a backhoe, you could find Earl traveling with his wife to countries such as Greece, Germany, and France, or restoring old tractors and antique cars. It brought him great pride in attending tractor shows and showing off his prize tractors. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycles and car races. Earl will forever be in the heart of his beloved wife "Dolly", Tawney L. (Kwiatkowski) Ostrander whom he married on October 14, 2001; his parents Earl Jr and Patricia Ostrander; his sisters Patricia (Craig) Russell, Anna (Russell) Fidler, his twin sister Agnes (Randy) Mallory; his brothers-in-law Vernon and Charles (Dawn) Kwiatkowski; his father-in-law Vernon (Dee) Kwiatkowski; his mother-in-law Janice (Pete) Hutte; his nieces and nephews Jennifer and David Fidler, Jason and Brian Mallory, Charlie, Jason, Connor and Emily Kwiatkowski; his grandfather-in-law Chester Armour; his God children Geoffrey Krietzer and Beathany Moore; an enormous amount of close friends; and his canine buddy, Lady. He was predeceased by his grandparents Earl and Mildred Ostrander, Sr.; his uncle Robert Ostrander. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, Altamont. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. where Earl will be laid to rest in the Ostrander Family Cemetery, Duanesburg, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Earl's memory to the National Kidney Foundation
, 1805 Swarthmore Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 or Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.