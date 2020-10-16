Earl William Young, age 90, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Fairfax Station, Virginia on October 7th, surrounded by his loving family. Earl Young was born in Clinton, Massachusetts on October 11, 1929 and was raised in Warrensburg, New York where he graduated from Warrensburg High School in 1949. Growing up in the southern Adirondack Mountains, Earl developed his life-long love of the outdoors, hunting and fishing. After high school, Earl joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He served as a B-29 and B-36 Waist Gunner and flew many high-risk reconnaissance missions over the Soviet Union in the early to mid 1950's. He was stationed at bases in Alaska, Greenland, Newfoundland and Great Britain. During his first leave from the USAF, Earl met June Peters in Warrensburg who was in her first year as a school teacher. Upon his return to duty at Travis AFB in Sacramento, California, Earl decided he didn't want to lose her and he mailed her an engagement ring. They were married on his next leave from the USAF and enjoyed over 60 years of marriage before her passing in 2014. After his Honorable Discharge from the USAF in 1954 as a Staff Sergeant, Earl and June settled in Rotterdam, New York. Earl was employed by New York Telephone for 42 years and resided in Rotterdam until moving to his daughter's home in Virginia in 2019. Post-retirement Earl and June spent many years traveling the world and going on many cruises with their best friends and neighbors Carl and Bernie Stigberg . They also loved camping and boating in the Adirondacks; a favorite place was Indian Lake. Late autumn was always reserved for hunting with his buddies and special times at the hunting camp in Speculator. Earl was an expert marksman and a lifetime member of the Iroquois Gun Club and the NRA. He took great pride in his garden, especially his tomatoes, and he generously shared produce he grew with all of his friends and neighbors. He was a handy-man and a "do-it-yourselfer" who enjoyed repairing things and tinkering in his basement shop. Earl W. Young was preceded in death by his parents, Earl K. Young and Mildred M. (Brown) Young, and his wife June L. (Peters) Young. Survivors include his son Earl K. Young (Jill) of Hadley, New York, daughter Laurie E. Price (Tracy) of Fairfax Station, Virginia, grandsons Taylor W. Price (Emily) and Wade S. Price (Emmy). We especially thank very dear friends Fred Thayer, Al & Laura Younes and Carl & Bernie Stigberg who were always available to help Earl in his later years. They enriched his life with their love and friendship. Earl Young toured the neighborhood on snowy days clearing the driveways of friends and neighbors. In retirement, he volunteered his telephone skills to install emergency communication devices for home-bound elderly people. He was a generous, helpful, loving friend, husband and father. A life-long Lutheran, Earl Young rest with our Lord this day. We will see him again in Heaven. Funeral services will be held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, New York on October 23, 2020 at 10 a.m.



