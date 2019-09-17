|
Earl Wayne Paige Jr. went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family and friends on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at the age of 39. Earl was predeceased by his mother, Patricia Valentino and his grandmother, Ida Rose Demi. Earl was a roofer and a Class A driver with BBX Trucking Company in Rotterdam. He loved life and lived every day to the fullest. Earl leaves behind his three sons, Juan Carlo Esquivel, James Mancini and Tyler Wayne Paige. He also leaves behind his father, Earl Wayne Paige Sr. (Jennifer Stevens-Paige); his brother, Joseph Wayne Paige (Jennifer); his step-sisters, Je Zsa Nay Stevens and Je Naj Stevens; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Services for Earl will be held privately. Memorial contributions in Earl's name may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation at 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Ste 220, Kansas City, MO 64131 or online at pkdcure.org. To share a special message with Earl's family, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019