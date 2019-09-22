|
|
Ed Davidson of West Grove, Pennsylvania passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Penn Medicine Hospice in West Chester. He lived 76 full years of family, love, friends & laughter. Born in Johnstown, New York on December 15, 1942, he was born to Edward Davidson and Catherine Keaveney Davidson. Ed graduated from Johnstown High School and later Lemoyne College before entering a career in Finance with General Electric in Stroudsburg, PA and Schenectady, NY. More than anything, Ed was proud of the family he created with Donna, his wife of 51 years. He treasured time with family, his faith, lifelong friendships, Notre Dame Football and a tasty manhattan. He leaves to honor his legacy his wife, Donna, his children, Kristin (Deke) Lincoln, Tom (Sue), Steve (Mary), Katie (Mike) Rivera and Bob (Kristine); grandchildren, Ryan, Kate, Jack, Mark, Matt, John, Quinn, Cole & Julia. His family wishes to thank the staff at Penn Medicine Hospice for their gentle care of Ed and support of the family. Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. and a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at ASSUMPTION BVM CATHOLIC CHURCH, 300 State Road, West Grove, Pennsylvania. Inurnment will follow the Mass in St. Patrick Cemetery, Rte 82 in Kennett Square. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ed's memory to Penn Medicine Hospice, 400 East Marshall Street, West Chester, PA 19382 - or - V Foundation {Jim Valvano}, www.jimmyv.org www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019