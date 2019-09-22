Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
ASSUMPTION BVM CATHOLIC CHURCH
300 State Road
West Grove, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
ASSUMPTION BVM CATHOLIC CHURCH
Inurnment
Following Services
St. Patrick Cemetery
Rte 82
Kennett Square, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ed Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ed Davidson


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ed Davidson Obituary
Ed Davidson of West Grove, Pennsylvania passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Penn Medicine Hospice in West Chester. He lived 76 full years of family, love, friends & laughter. Born in Johnstown, New York on December 15, 1942, he was born to Edward Davidson and Catherine Keaveney Davidson. Ed graduated from Johnstown High School and later Lemoyne College before entering a career in Finance with General Electric in Stroudsburg, PA and Schenectady, NY. More than anything, Ed was proud of the family he created with Donna, his wife of 51 years. He treasured time with family, his faith, lifelong friendships, Notre Dame Football and a tasty manhattan. He leaves to honor his legacy his wife, Donna, his children, Kristin (Deke) Lincoln, Tom (Sue), Steve (Mary), Katie (Mike) Rivera and Bob (Kristine); grandchildren, Ryan, Kate, Jack, Mark, Matt, John, Quinn, Cole & Julia. His family wishes to thank the staff at Penn Medicine Hospice for their gentle care of Ed and support of the family. Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. and a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at ASSUMPTION BVM CATHOLIC CHURCH, 300 State Road, West Grove, Pennsylvania. Inurnment will follow the Mass in St. Patrick Cemetery, Rte 82 in Kennett Square. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ed's memory to Penn Medicine Hospice, 400 East Marshall Street, West Chester, PA 19382 - or - V Foundation {Jim Valvano}, www.jimmyv.org www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ed's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
Download Now