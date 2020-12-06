With profound sadness we announce the passing of Edgar Charles Cummings, a resident of Lake Forest, Plattsburgh, NY, at the home of his daughter on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Edgar, who just turned 97, was born on November 14, 1923 in Schenectady, NY to Victor J. Cummings and Martha Clara Bleskoski Cummings. Edgar was raised in Schenectady and graduated from Draper High School. After high school he proudly joined the Army Air Corp where he was posted to Norfolk, England in WWII, serving as a crew chief and mechanic for bombers and fighters heading to Europe. During this time he met and married a young English lady named Nessie Una Gardener, enjoying a marriage which lasted almost 69 years until her death. After the war they returned to Schenectady where Edgar attended and graduated the G.E. Apprentice program, later becoming a tool maker and machinist for G.E., retiring after 40 years of service. Edgar was a devoted husband and caregiver, always by his wife's side during her lengthy illness. Together they had a wonderful life and did almost everything with one another. He was a tremendously talented carpenter, constructing and building two family homes almost single handedly. He loved to bowl, play cards and games with his family, have friendly sessions of Bocce ball at the beach, enjoy annual vacations to the Maine sea coast, travel to England with his wife to visit friends and family, handicap the ponies and visit the annual racing session at Saratoga, He was an extensively well versed individual on world events and the stock market. Edgar also found peace and solitude fishing and canoeing on the creeks and streams of the Adirondacks. In his spare time he could often be found at the Schenectady Veterans Club enjoying conversations with both young and older veterans. Edgar was predeceased by his parents, his wife Nessie, and his sister Virginia Cummings Lyons. He is survived by his daughters Lorraine Streeter of Plattsburgh, June Cummings(Lee) of Jensen Beach Florida, and Louise Van Wart ( Mark) of Port Richie, Florida and his beloved niece Pauline Lyons Hamelin (Henry) of Saratoga, NY. He has five grandchildren, Kenneth Streeter(Nancy), Meredith Streeter (John Bensetler), Dr. Scott Van Wart (Carla), Dr. Audra Van Wart (Dr. Greg Valdez) and Rebecca Van Wart. He has nine great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services and burial will be private with memorial services planned for the family next year after N.Y.S. Covid travel restrictions are eliminated. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Schenectady NY Veterans Club, 718 Union St., Schenectady, N.Y. 12305. The family also wish to thank both the Lake Forest Community staff and residents for welcoming him and making his residency most enjoyable. He loved his apartment there and the continued independence it afforded him. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral home of Plattsburgh, NY and Lights Funeral Home of Schenectady, NY To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
