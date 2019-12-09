|
Edie M. Grosso, 98, of Schenectady passed peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Schenectady, Edie was the daughter of the late Vincent and Anna Silvii Farina. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High School and the Mildred Elly School in Albany. Edie was employed for several years as a Secretary at the Army Depot in Rotterdam. Most of her career was spent working as a Secretary and Treasurer at the Boulevard Rug Co. in Schenectady alongside her husband Henry. She also spent several years working in her daughter's dental practice. Edie was a longtime member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Schenectady. In addition to her parents, Edie was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Henry Grosso, who died in 2012 and her four siblings. She is survived by her children, Rev. William (Elizabeth) Grosso of Niskayuna, Dr. Jeanne Grosso of Niskayuna and Pamela (Patrick) Corbett of Townshend, VT., 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A calling period will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 2216 Rosa Rd., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:45 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 2216 Rosa Rd. Schenectady, 12309, or to Christ Community Church, PO box 9324, Niskayuna, NY 12309. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019