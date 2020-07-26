Edith C. Harrison 91, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home. She was born in Ballston Spa, NY on May 7, 1929 to Arthur and Caroline Pastore Cardi. She was as graduate of Ballston Spa High School and received her bachelor's degree from SUNY Potsdam and her master's degree from Indiana University. She was the dorm supervisor at Eastern Illinois University and the Assistant Dean of Students at SUNY Oneonta, retiring in 1958. Edith's parents owned and operated the White House Restaurant in Ballston Spa. Edith and her husband ran the restaurant after her parents retired. She enjoyed visiting the beach and was an avid reader. Edith watched all the cooking shows and made many of the recipes, adding her own personal touch. She loved to entertain at her home always cooking for everyone and using her best china. Edith enjoyed her Merlot with two cubes of ice in her wine glass. She was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Caroline and her husband C. Luther Harrison. Edith is survived by her son Jeffrey Harrison; brother Arthur Cardi; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at 8am Wednesday, July 29 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 9am at St. Mary's Church, Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa. Burial will be in Ballston Spa Cemetery. Social distancing and facemasks will be required as per CDC guidelines. Memorial contributions in memory of Edith may be made to St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
.