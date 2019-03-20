Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Edith Hofmann Lomasney Obituary
Edith Hofmann Lomasney, 81, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. The funeral service will be at 12 noon on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at New Comer Cremations and Funerals in Albany, NY. The family will receive friends from 10 to 12 noon Thursday at the funeral home before the service. Burial will be at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna, NY. Born November 13, 1937 in Albany, NY, Edith was the daughter of the late Charles Hofmann, Sr. and Edith Oliver Hofmann. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Grant (Todd), Patricia Briggs; sisters, Catherine Micalizzi, Anne Mastro, Joyce Buskey; brothers, Robert Hofmann, George Hofmann; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Starr and John R. Lomasney, Jr. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
