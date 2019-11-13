|
Edith J. Farina, 88, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her son's home on November 8, 2019. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of Betty and James F. Shear and sister to David J. Shear. Edith was predeceased by her husband, Peter D. and her son, Peter J. Edith is survived by her children, Warren (Agnes) Farina, Barbara (William) Sherling, Joan (Floyd) Shafer, John (Sabrina) Farina, Mary (Robert) Strait and Philip (MIssy Gensler) Farina. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. Edith loved the time she spent with her family. She was a homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and watching Perry Mason. She worked for MacDonald's and Caldor. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205 from 12 to 1 p.m. Graveside service at Parkview Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019