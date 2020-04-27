|
|
Edith M. DeSarbo, 95, entered peacefully into eternal rest at Ellis Hospital on April 24, 2020. Edith was born in Schenectady the daughter of the late Salvatore and Jennie Barresi Trifilo. She graduated from Nott Terrace High School, class of 1942 and worked as a secretary for Bache & Company in Schenectady. Edith was a faithful communicant of Mt. Carmel Church. The DeSarbo family is grateful to the staff at Schenectady Center and Edith's close friend Lorelei for their attentive care, kindness and compassion. Edith was predeceased by her husband Bernard P. DeSarbo, whom she married on November 8, 1959 until his passing on July 29,1997; and siblings, Angie Elsen, Charlie Trifilo and Art "Buddy" Trifilo; brother-in-law James Bachus. She is survived by her children, Michael (Joann) DeSarbo and Adina (Burt) Taylor; grandchildren, Brandon Michael and his fiancée, Brittany, Tina Marie, and Angelina Rose; great-grandchildren, Isabella Marie, Antonio Luann and a special delivery due in November; a brother, Raymond (Elaine) Trifilo: sisters-in-law, Arlene Bachus and Toni (Chet) Romanowski and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Edith's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather. Memorial contributions may be made in Edith's memory to the American Kidney Foundation online at www.kidneyfund.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020