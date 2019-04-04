Edith M. Murphy, 97, passed away on Monday afternoon, April 1st at the Nathan Littauer Nursing Home in Gloversville. Born and educated in Schenectady, Edith was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Favreau) Clairmont and a graduate of Nott Terrace High School. A former secretary at both the General Electric Company and the former Immaculate Conception Church in Schenectady, Edith was a former member of Sacred Heart Church and Immaculate Conception Church. She was a member of the church choir and Altar Rosary Society, the Festival of Praise Choir, the Women's group of the Knights of Columbus, a volunteer with the Board of Elections in Rotterdam and Schenectady Choralers. Predeceased in 2005 by her husband of 56 years James B. Murphy, Edith was also predeceased by her siblings, Florence LaMontagne and Louis, Paul and Zelma Clairemont. Edith is survived by her children, Patricia Hallenbeck (Mark) of Ballston Lake and James Murphy (Susan) of Elisaville, NY; grandchildren, Donald Hillmann (Carrie Chapman), Leigha Rue (Jeremy), Jason Hillmann (Casey), Rachael Ulrich (Donald) and John Hallenbeck (Alicia); eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday morning, April 5th at 11 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY. There will be no calling hours by request. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza # 405, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message of condolence for Edith's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary